Stadium sod replacement fund drive continues

Over the past 5½ years, the football stadium at Iola’s Riverside Park has undergone a full-scale facelift.
With new seating, improved water drainage outside the facility, handicap-accessible restrooms and newly remodeled locker rooms, private donations have funded nearly all of the $300,000 worth of upgrades.
Donna Houser, wife of the late Iola High School football coach Ray Houser, has overseen the improvements every step of the way.
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
New subscribers only. You can cancel at any time.