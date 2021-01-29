Stadium sod replacement fund drive continues

Over the past 5½ years, the football stadium at Iola’s Riverside Park has undergone a full-scale facelift.

With new seating, improved water drainage outside the facility, handicap-accessible restrooms and newly remodeled locker rooms, private donations have funded nearly all of the $300,000 worth of upgrades.

Donna Houser, wife of the late Iola High School football coach Ray Houser, has overseen the improvements every step of the way.