Sub-state set, area teams face tough postseason

Iola High School may be on the path of a foundational change for both boys and girls programs, though the sub-state tournament will not be easy.

The teams will participate in the 3A West Franklin Sub-State Tournament, which is loaded with talent. The Mustangs’ slate of Pioneer League opponents may be a preview of what lies ahead in the postseason.

Recency bias may keep Iola’s Pioneer League rival and potential sub-state opponent, the Burlington Wildcats, on the minds of the Mustangs. Both squads fell to Burlington in the first month of action with the boys losing to the 2025 sub-state champion 67-33 and the girls losing 43-26. Pioneer League foes Anderson County and Prairie View are also in the West Franklin sub-state mix and Iola teams also have a mixed performance record against the Bulldogs and Buffalos so far this season. Austin Crooks, Iola High School junior, goes up for a shot while facing Fort Scott during the Mustangs’ 2025 home finale in mid-December. Photo by Jimmy Potts / Iola Register

In their first game under first-year head coach Emily Sigg, the Mustangs fell to Anderson County 46-29.

Weeks later, a retooled Iola team won against Prairie View 47-24, avenging a postseason loss to the Buffalos, who defeated Iola three times last season. Iola will also contend against Pioneer League foes Osawatomie and perennial powerhouse Wellsville, as well as returning sub-state champion Girard.

As for the boys, progress seems on schedule for the Mustangs. Despite a loss to Burlington early in the season, Iola is on the right side of .500 despite facing some difficult teams in the first month of play at 4-3 overall and 2-1 in the Pioneer League. Their wins include blowouts of Prairie View and Anderson County. Pioneer League foes Osawatomie and Wellsville’s perennial powerhouse basketball team will also be significant obstacles at sub-state.

Iola junior guard Brooklyn Holloway goes up for a 3-pointer against Prairie View in the Mustangs’ 2025 finale in La Cygne. Photo by Jimmy Potts / Iola Register

At the 2A sub-state in Arma, hosted by Northeast High School, the Humboldt Cubs and Lady Cubs will have their hands full. With a mentality of building for the postseason, both of Humboldt’s first-year coaches schedule a murderer’s row of opponents with the boys finishing 1-6 in the first month of action and the girls 2-5. Those contests may have had an ulterior motive.

The Cubs and Lady Cubs are familiar with sub-state opponent Erie, who the girls defeated 57-28 and the boys fell to 62-50. They both fell to Tri-Valley League foes, and potential subs-state opponents, Eureka and Neodesha. Outside of the Tri-Valley, the Cubs and Lady Cubs also face threats from Colgan with both teams ranked by the Kansas Basketball Coaches’ Association.

The Yates Center Wildcats will also be a part of the Northeast Arma. At 3-3, the Yates Center boys team can walk into Northeast with a bit more confidence with a previous win over Bluestem. The Wildcats fell to sub-state host Northeast 66-58 in their penultimate game of 2025. The Yates Center girls (2-4) also have the right to enter the sub-state tournament with confidence following their 38-27 win over Bluestem. Over the coming months, they will become very familiar with Three Rivers League rivals, which comprise the majority of the Northeast sub-state competitors.