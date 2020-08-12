Menu Search Log in

Suns stay perfect in ‘bubble’ play

Phoenix won its seventh straight game since the NBA restarted play in Orlando as part of the COVID-19 pandemic. The hot streak has the Suns on the brink of a playoff berth.

By

Sports

August 12, 2020 - 9:20 AM

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Devin Booker scored 35 points and the Phoenix Suns protected their playoff hopes by beating the Philadelphia 76ers 130-117 on Tuesday to remain undefeated in the NBA restart.

Mikal Bridges added 24 points and Ricky Rubio had 16 points with 10 assists as the Suns pulled into a ninth-place tie in the Western Conference with Memphis, a half-game behind new No. 8 Portland.

“We know we’re not totally in control of our fate but we put ourselves in a good position,” Suns coach Monty Williams said. “No one would have guessed the Phoenix Suns would be in this position before all of this started.”

