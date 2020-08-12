Suns stay perfect in ‘bubble’ play

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Devin Booker scored 35 points and the Phoenix Suns protected their playoff hopes by beating the Philadelphia 76ers 130-117 on Tuesday to remain undefeated in the NBA restart.
Mikal Bridges added 24 points and Ricky Rubio had 16 points with 10 assists as the Suns pulled into a ninth-place tie in the Western Conference with Memphis, a half-game behind new No. 8 Portland.
“We know we’re not totally in control of our fate but we put ourselves in a good position,” Suns coach Monty Williams said. “No one would have guessed the Phoenix Suns would be in this position before all of this started.”
