Teams mull when to give green light to rookies

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Top two overall draft picks Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson are set to step right in and become starting NFL quarterbacks in Week 1 of their rookie season.

Mac Jones will join them after beating out Cam Newton for the job in New England, which should make this year’s draft class just the second since the merger with at least three Week 1 rookie starters at quarterback.

The timeline for the two other first-round quarterbacks in this year’s draft is a bit murkier. But if recent history is any guide, Trey Lance and Justin Fields don’t figure to wait too long to get their chance as starters.