Teams receive waivers for Election Day practice

A year after the NCAA gave athletes Election Day off, football teams all over the country were practicing on the first Tuesday in November.

Although the NCAA’s Election Day rule remains in place, teams could pursue waivers if they wanted to practice — and many did, including some in places with significant decisions on the ballot.

A ballot question that could reshape policing in Minneapolis drew national attention in the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd last year. Minnesota was one of the programs that requested a waiver so its football team, 6-2 this season and in the mix for a division title, could practice.