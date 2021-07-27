 | Tue, Jul 27, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Texas, Oklahoma set wheels in motion to bolt from Big 12 for SEC

Texas and Oklahoma school officials formally notified the Big 12 they do not intend to extend their media rights deals with the conference past 2025, setting the stage for the colleges to lead the conference for the SEC, perhaps as early as next year.

By

Sports

July 27, 2021 - 9:48 AM

Texas Longhorns fans cheer on their team against Oklahoma in 2019. Photo by Ricardo B. Brazziell / American-Statesman

Just call it Texit – with some Sooner separation for good measure.

Texas and Oklahoma effectively served notice Monday to the Big 12, setting the stage for SEC membership and dealing a major blow to their former home.

An 11th hour meeting Sunday with the Big 12 executive committee, including commissioner Bob Bowlsby, failed to deter Texas and Oklahoma from a plan assembled many months ago. Texas board of regents chairman Kevin Eltife was a key figure in the move. Texas president Jay Hartzell and OU counterpart Joe Harroz, each relatively new on the job, listened Sunday on the video call and were undeterred.

Related
July 23, 2021
July 22, 2021
July 31, 2020
July 15, 2020
Most Popular