Texas, Oklahoma set wheels in motion to bolt from Big 12 for SEC

Just call it Texit – with some Sooner separation for good measure.

Texas and Oklahoma effectively served notice Monday to the Big 12, setting the stage for SEC membership and dealing a major blow to their former home.

An 11th hour meeting Sunday with the Big 12 executive committee, including commissioner Bob Bowlsby, failed to deter Texas and Oklahoma from a plan assembled many months ago. Texas board of regents chairman Kevin Eltife was a key figure in the move. Texas president Jay Hartzell and OU counterpart Joe Harroz, each relatively new on the job, listened Sunday on the video call and were undeterred.