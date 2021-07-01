The Olympics should rethink how it hosts games

CHICAGO — Even if this year’s Summer Games in Tokyo are staged with minimal distraction — and that’s a big if — everything about choosing Olympics host sites could use an overhaul.

Tokyo is in an unenviable situation, having the Games postponed last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The financial commitment the Olympics require already is monumental, and pushing the festivities back a year — though absolutely the right decision — has nudged those costs still higher.

According to The Associated Press, Japan officially has spent $15.4 billion preparing for the Olympics, with $2.8 billion attributable to the delay. Government audits say the overall costs might be twice that, however. The fact the public is footing most of the bill, as is common with the Games, makes it a tougher pill to swallow.