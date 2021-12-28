The ugly side to China hosting the Winter Olympics has taken center stage

Beijing might have seemed like the best option at the time.

The International Olympic Committee needed somewhere to stage its 2022 Winter Games after several European capitals withdrew from bidding, scared away by the risk of hosting and paying for a multibillion-dollar sports event. The only remaining suitors were Beijing and the little-known city of Almaty in Kazakhstan.

When IOC members convened in July 2015 to cast their votes, the Chinese capital prevailed by a slim majority.