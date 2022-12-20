 | Wed, Dec 21, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Tiger keeps us guessing

Tiger Woods continues his long rehabilitation from a near-fatal car crash. His return to the PGA Tour — when or if —remains an unknown.

By

Sports

December 20, 2022 - 1:27 PM

Tiger Woods tees off on the 17th hole during the first round of the Northern Trust golf championship at 3TPC Boston on August 20, 2020 in Norton, MA. Photo by Nancy Lane/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Tiger Woods relished the two days spent with his son, along with the chance to remind anyone watching he still has game. Some of the shots he hit during the PNC Championship did not belong to a ceremonial golfer.

Woods hasn’t lost his needle, either, as sharp as his short game.

The fifth fairway at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando was immaculate — except for a scorecard stuck into the grass next to the tee shot of Justin Thomas, which was some 15 yards behind where Woods had hit his drive.

Related
December 9, 2021
February 24, 2021
August 19, 2019
September 24, 2018
Most Popular