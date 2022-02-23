Torrid shooting propels Jayhawks past K-State

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Ochai Agbaji scored 23 points and passed Wilt Chamberlain on Kansas’ career scoring list, leading the No. 5 Jayhawks to a 102-83 win over Kansas State on Tuesday night.

Agbaji, a 6-foot-5 senior guard, now has 1,444 points in 110 games, 26th on Kansas’ all-time list. He passed Chamberlain with his 13th point of the first half. Chamberlain had 1,433 points in 48 games.

“I didn’t know that,” Agbaji said when asked about his milestone in the postgame. “That’s an honor, big time.”