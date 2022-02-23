 | Wed, Feb 23, 2022
Torrid shooting propels Jayhawks past K-State

Kansas was blistering from beyond the 3-point arc and rolled to a 102-83 win over Kansas State. The victory keeps KU in first place in the Big 12, while K-State remains on the NCAA tourney bubble.

By

Sports

February 23, 2022 - 10:16 AM

Kansas' Mitch Lightfoot (44) rises up for a shot against Kansas State's Selton Miguel (3) and Ismael Massoud (25) in the first half at Allen Fieldhouse on Tuesday. Photo by (Ed Zurga/Getty Images/TNS)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Ochai Agbaji scored 23 points and passed Wilt Chamberlain on Kansas’ career scoring list, leading the No. 5 Jayhawks to a 102-83 win over Kansas State on Tuesday night.

Agbaji, a 6-foot-5 senior guard, now has 1,444 points in 110 games, 26th on Kansas’ all-time list. He passed Chamberlain with his 13th point of the first half. Chamberlain had 1,433 points in 48 games.

“I didn’t know that,” Agbaji said when asked about his milestone in the postgame. “That’s an honor, big time.”

