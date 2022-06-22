 | Wed, Jun 22, 2022
Trap shooters stay on target

Area high-schoolers showed off their marksmanship at the state clay shooting championships Sunday in Sedgwick, with shooters from Humboldt, Iola, Moran and Le Roy included in the competition.

June 22, 2022 - 2:24 PM

Humboldt High School trap shooting team members competing at a state competition in Sedgwick Sunday are, front row from left, Kolton Hansen, Weston Johnson, Bryer Grisier, Thatcher Mueller and Leah Mueller; second row, Carson Peters, Weston Cleaver, Lanie Chryssikos, McKenna Jones, Sophia Barlow, Cooper Woods, Peyton Wallace, Anna Heisler, Elizabeth White and Javyn Hess. Courtesy photo

SEDGWICK —A pair of area high school trap shooting teams were on the mark Sunday.

Thirty students representing Humboldt High School took home 15th out of 34 schools to cap the season at the Kansas State High School Clay Target League — 2022 TRAP State Tournament.

Leading the way was Trey Sommer, who took 10th out of 286 students in the High Gun Varsity division. Cody Wille and Kolton Hanson tied for 23rd out of 138 competitors in high gun novice division. Colton Slocum’s 23rd place finish, out of 213 participants, highlighted Humboldt’s high gun junior varsity scores.

