Trap shooters stay on target

SEDGWICK —A pair of area high school trap shooting teams were on the mark Sunday.

Thirty students representing Humboldt High School took home 15th out of 34 schools to cap the season at the Kansas State High School Clay Target League — 2022 TRAP State Tournament.

Leading the way was Trey Sommer, who took 10th out of 286 students in the High Gun Varsity division. Cody Wille and Kolton Hanson tied for 23rd out of 138 competitors in high gun novice division. Colton Slocum’s 23rd place finish, out of 213 participants, highlighted Humboldt’s high gun junior varsity scores.