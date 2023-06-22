 | Thu, Jun 22, 2023
SCC, Humboldt aim for bullseye

Humboldt and Southern Coffey County High's clay target shooting teams took on the Kansas State High School Clay Target League state tournament last weekend.

June 22, 2023 - 2:33 PM

A string of athletes from Humboldt and Southern Coffey County High Schools joined over 1,600 of their peers at the Kansas  State High School Clay Target League state tournament last weekend in Sedgwick. 

More than 100 high school teams competed. Humboldt finished in first place in the novice division with a team score of 361. Southern Coffey County placed second as a team in the junior varsity ranks.  

Humboldt’s Helaina Chryssikos finished in first place in the high gun junior varsity girls class with a 90. Southern Coffey’s Josie Weers came in first place in the high gun novice girls division with an 85.

