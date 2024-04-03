Triple play keys Mustang softball victory

Iola High’s softball team has had its defensive struggles this young season.

So it was perhaps fitting that one of the rarest plays in the game — a triple play — proved key in the Mustangs’ 7-4 win over Prairie View Tuesday.

The fun happened in the top of the fifth inning, with Iola nursing a precarious 5-2 lead. Back-to-back singles and a double closed the gap to 5-3, with the tying runs in scoring position.

The Buffalos went with a bunt attempt to bring home a run, but instead, Iola’s pitcher Elza Clift retrieved the ball in a flash, putting in motion a sequence of throws to tag out runners at second base, home plate and third, in that order to retire the side.