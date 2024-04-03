 | Wed, Apr 03, 2024
Triple play keys Mustang softball victory

A rare triple play stymied a Prairie View scoring opportunity and propelled Iola High's softball team to a 7-4 victory Tuesday. The shorthanded Mustangs fell, 12-0, in the second game of the doubleheader.

Sports

April 3, 2024 - 2:55 PM

Iola High's Harper Desmarteau has filled in at catcher for a short-handed Mustang squad. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Iola High’s softball team has had its defensive struggles this young season.

So it was perhaps fitting that one of the rarest plays in the game — a triple play — proved key in the Mustangs’ 7-4 win over Prairie View Tuesday.

The fun happened in the top of the fifth inning, with Iola nursing a precarious 5-2 lead. Back-to-back singles and a double closed the gap to 5-3, with the tying runs in scoring position.

The Buffalos went with a bunt attempt to bring home a run, but instead, Iola’s pitcher Elza Clift retrieved the ball in a flash, putting in motion a sequence of throws to tag out runners at second base, home plate and third, in that order to retire the side.

