Ultra-tough

Some local faces were among the more than 50 athletes partaking in Saturday’s Prairie Spirit Trail Ultramarathon, in which the runners race more than 100 miles along the Prairie Spirit Trail, going from Ottawa to Iola and back.
Iolan John Erbert, foreground, rests with Joe Shrum of Hereford, Ariz., at the Iola trailhead, which marked the halfway point. Erbert, who was plagued with leg gramps during his run, stopped after running 64 miles.
Colt Hedden of Yukon, Okla. —who has several relatives living in Iola — is greeted by family as he approaches the Iola trailhead.
Hedden finished the 100 miles in 25 hours, 12 minutes, 22 seconds, arriving in Ottawa Sunday.
Thirty-two of the 59 runners who began the race finished all 100 miles.
The winner was Pete Kostelnick of Phoenix, Ariz., who completed the 100 miles in 16:14.43. Kayla Straub of Newton was the fastest female, and second-place finisher overall, finishing in 16:28:36.
