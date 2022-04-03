 | Tue, Apr 05, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Ultra-tough

By

Sports

April 2, 2022 - 8:24 PM

Iolan John Erbert, foreground, rests with Joe Shrum of Hereford, Ariz., at the Iola trailhead, which marked the halfway point of the Prairie Spirit Trail 100, an ultramarathon that has runners going from Ottawa to Iola — and back. Erbert ran more than 50 miles in his first ever ultramarathon attempt. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Some local faces were among the more than 50 athletes partaking in Saturday’s Prairie Spirit Trail Ultramarathon, in which the runners race more than 100 miles along the Prairie Spirit Trail, going from Ottawa to Iola and back.

Iolan John Erbert, foreground, rests with Joe Shrum of Hereford, Ariz., at the Iola trailhead, which marked the halfway point. Erbert, who was plagued with leg gramps during his run, stopped after running 64 miles.

Colt Hedden of Yukon, Okla. —who has several relatives living in Iola — is greeted by family as he approaches the Iola trailhead.

Hedden finished the 100 miles in 25 hours, 12 minutes, 22 seconds, arriving in Ottawa Sunday.

Thirty-two of the 59 runners who began the race finished all 100 miles.

The winner was Pete Kostelnick of Phoenix, Ariz., who completed the 100 miles in 16:14.43. Kayla Straub of Newton was the fastest female, and second-place finisher overall, finishing in 16:28:36.

Several relatives greet Colt Hedden of Yukon, Okla., Saturday during the Prairie Spirit trail 100. Hedden, who has several family members in Iola, finished 13th overall, completing the 100-mile race in a tad more than 25 hours. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Jason Vore of Bella Vista, Ark., nears the Iola Trailhead during the Prairie Spirit Trail 100 Saturday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Shana Leneveu of Louisville, Colo., nears the halfway point in Iola Saturday in the Prairie Spirit Trail 100. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
George Cuthbirt of Galena nears the Iola trailhead Saturday during the Prairie Spirit Trail 100. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
4 photos

Advertisement

Related
October 20, 2015
March 27, 2013
March 21, 2013
January 15, 2013
Most Popular