Unusual offseason gets a boost

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kelechi Osemele was at a birthday party with his girlfriend in a park not long ago when his phone rang, and the two-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman ducked away from the noise to find out who was on the other end.

It turned out the Kansas City Chiefs were interested in him.

They had just had starting right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif opt out of the season, the trained physician preferring to stay in Canada and help patients dealing with COVID-19. So not only did Osemele suddenly have an opportunity to join the Super Bowl champions, he also would have the chance to slide into a starting spot protecting Patrick Mahomes.