International soccer suspends Russia from competitions over Ukraine war

Both FIFA and the European authority UEFA ban Russia from matches 'until further notice'

February 28, 2022 - 3:27 PM

Smoke billows over the town of Vasylkiv just outside Kyiv on Feb. 27, 2022, after overnight Russian strikes hit an oil depot. Bombings intensified on Monday in Ukraine, including apartment buildings and hospitals. To date, Russia shows no signs of abating the invasion. (Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

GENEVA (AP) — Russian teams were suspended Monday from all international soccer, including qualifying matches for the 2022 World Cup, as Moscow was pushed toward pariah status in sports for its invasion of Ukraine.

World soccer body FIFA and European authority UEFA banned Russian national and clubs teams from their competitions “until further notice.” Russia’s men’s national team had been scheduled to play in World Cup qualifying playoffs in just three weeks’ time.

“Football is fully united here and in full solidarity with all the people affected in Ukraine,” FIFA and UEFA said in a joint statement.

