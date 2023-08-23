 | Wed, Aug 23, 2023
US women start strong at track and field World Championship

Sha’Carri Richardson and Noah Lyles each kicked off their quest for a second medal at the 2023 World Track and Field Championships Wednesday by easily winning their heats in the 200-meter preliminaries.

August 23, 2023 - 3:03 PM

The United States' Sha'Carri Richardson crosses the finish line to win the Women's 100m final during the World Athletics Championships at National Athletics Centre on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in Budapest, Hungary. (Michael Steele/Getty Images/TNS)

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Sha’Carri Richardson and Noah Lyles each kicked off their quest for a second medal at the 2023 World Track and Field Championships Wednesday by easily winning their heats in the 200-meter preliminaries.

Richardson finished in 22.16 seconds and Lyles in 20.05 in a pair of no-drama returns to the track after they gave the United States the first sweep of the 100 meters at a worlds since 2017, when Justin Gatlin and Tori Bowie won in London.

Three women who have run faster than Richardson in the 200 this year — Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson, St. Lucia’s Julien Alfred and the United States’ Gabby Thomas — also qualified easily.

