 | Tue, Jan 09, 2024
Victory formation was never meant for this kind of trickery

The New Orleans Saints came under criticism after scoring a late touchdown against Atlanta, after the Saints had already secured the win and were lined up to kneel in a victory formation. The players audibled from the coach's call in order to get a running back the touchdown.

January 9, 2024 - 1:46 PM

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith, shown arguing with a referee during a game against Tampa Bay Dec. 10, angrily confronted New Orleans coach Dennis Allen Sunday, after the Saints scored a late touchdown after lining up in a victory formation. Smith was fired a few hours later. Photo by Miguel Martinez/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS

Victory formation hits different now — just like the Atlanta Falcons defenders undoubtedly will next time they face the New Orleans Saints.

That’s the fallout of backup quarterback Jameis Winston going rogue during mop-up duty and leading New Orleans to a rub-it-in touchdown Sunday against an unsuspecting opponent that was really undeserving of such shenanigans.

Defying his coaches’ call for a couple of kneel-downs near the goal line following an interception with about a minute to go and the Saints up by 24 points, Winston put it to a vote, then handed the football to running back Jamaal Williams, who hadn’t reached the end zone since joining the team as a free agent in the offseason after rushing for a league-leading 17 touchdowns last season in Detroit.

