Volleyball teams learn postseason schedules

Iola High’s Mustangs will be in Girard Monday to open the Class 3A regional volleyball playoffs.

Iola (18-13) is the ninth seed and will play a round-robin tournament against host Girard, the top seed in the Class 3A quadrant, No. 8 seed West Franklin (20-12) and No. 16 seed Columbus (4-24).

The two teams that accumulate the most wins in the regionals will advance to the sub-state round on Oct. 26 at a site to be announced.

Humboldt is also in the Class 3A field, and holds the fifth seed at 24-11. The Lady Cubs are headed to Galena Monday for their round-robin regional. Others in Humboldt’s quadrant are No. 4 seed Galena (22-9), No. 13 seed Cherryvale (14-19) and No. 12 seed Anderson County (14-18).

The sub-state winners earn a berth in the 3A State Tournament. Iola High head volleyball coach Amanda Holman, center, addresses her team at a tournament earlier this season. Photo by Richard Luken

CREST and Marmaton Valley are in the same Class 1A-I regional hosted by Madison, with Crest (19-10) holding the No. 4 overall seed. Marmaton Valley (2-22) is the No. 13 seed. Others include No. 5 seed Madison (15-12) and No. 12 seed Sedan (4-22). Despite holding the higher seed, the regional will be in Madison and not in Colony because Madison has two volleyball courts for matches to be played simultaneously.

In Class 2A, Yates Center (12-16) is the No. 8 seed, and will play Monday at No. 1 seed Sedgwick (29-5), along with No. 9 seed Oswego (13-21) and No. 16 Bluestem (16-26).

Southern Coffey County (6-21) is the 10th seed Class 1A-II, and will travel on Tuesday to No. 2 seed Attica (32-4), along with No. 7 seed South Haven (9-18) for their triangular. The top two finishers will advance to sub-state at a site to be determined.

RESULTS from Tuesday’s Iola matches against Santa Fe Trail and Osawatomie were unavailable by press time.

Those matches will have no bearing on regional seeding, but will be counted if Iola makes it to the state tournament.