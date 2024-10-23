Crest and SCC advance to substate playoff round

MADISON — Crest and Southern Coffey County punched their respective tickets to the substate playoff round Tuesday, with each school taking second in their regional competitions.

The Lady Lancers, competing in the Kansas Class 1A-I Regional Tournament, went 2-1 on the day, defeating Marmaton Valley, 25-6 and 25-9 and Sedan, 25-18, 21-25 and 25-7.

Even with the substate berth in hand, the Lady Lancers still had one more match to play. In that one, they fell in a three-set tiebreaker to host Madison/Hamilton, 25-27, 25-17 and 25-20.

Southern Coffey County High’s Dergan True (31) goes up for a hit earlier this season. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Meanwhile, Southern Coffey County overcame a tough loss to host Attica in its Class 1A-II Regional — a 25-6 and 25-13 setback — and rebounded to knock off Sedan, 26-24 and 25-19. Their regional had only three teams, thus ensuring the Lady Titans would advance to Saturday’s substate.

Crest (21-11) is the third seed in the Little River substate bracket. The Lady Lancers will play No. 2 seed Goessel (30-7), immediately after top-seeded Little River (32-6) takes on No. 4 seed Olpe (11-16).

The first match begins at 1 p.m. The championship will immediately follow the Crest-Goessel semifinal.

Southern Coffey County (8-22) will travel to Lebo to take on top-seeded Lebo (29-2) at 2 p.m., before No. 2 seed Marais des Cygnes Valley (24-6) takes on third-seeded Hartford (14-14). The championship match follows the second semifinal.

Crest High’s Karlee Boots awaits the ball in a match earlier this season. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

MARMATON Valley saw its season end in the regional round in Madison. After falling to Crest in its first match of the evening, Marmaton Valley fell to Sedan, 26-24 and 25-9,and then to Madison/Hamilton, 25-18 and 25-6.

ELSEWHERE, Humboldt has learned its Class 3A substate pairings Saturday in Girard. The No. 2 seed Lady Cubs (27-11) will take third-seeded Prairie View (25-12) immediately after No. 1 seed Girard (30-8) battles fourth-seeded Jayhawk-Linn (22-11) in their 1 p.m. semifinal.

The semifinal winners will play immediately afterward for a state tournament berth Nov. 1 and 2 in Hutchinson.

The state tournaments for Class 1A-I is in Dodge City; Class 1A-II State will be in Emporia.