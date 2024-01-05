Voting opens for December Athletes of the Month

To cast your vote, click here.
The whirlwind start of the 2023-24 winter sports season has already brought forth several standout performances, even with the Christmas break putting a brief hiatus in the action.
Register readers have some tantalizing choices for the December athlete of the month selection.
Nominees on the boys side are Iola High junior Cortland Carson, IHS freshman Kale Pratt and Humboldt High senior Sam Hull.
For the girls, readers can pick from Iola’s Zoie Hesse, Humboldt’s McKenna Jones and Marmaton Valley’s Piper Barney.
BOYS
Iola’s Cortland Carson has had an eventful start to the season.
On top of leading the Mustangs in scoring at 19 points per game, Carson also scored the tiebreaking layup to cap a thrilling come-from-behind win over Anderson County in the season-opener.
He then also hit a dramatic bucket later in the month to send Iola’s game against Burlington into overtime.
KALE Pratt has acclimated himself quickly to the world of varsity wrestling.
The 150-pound freshman went 3-3 in the opening events of his high school career, setting the stage for a memorable tournament in Anderson County Dec. 9.
Pratt rallied for a stunning 5-4 win over Angel Cordova of Frontenac, securing a reversal and two points in the waning seconds to do so, before losing in equally stunning fashion after dominating Issac McAvoy of Pleasant Ridge through the first two periods, leading 11-2 in points, only to be pinned in the third period.
Undaunted, Pratt rebounded quickly, dominating his next two opponents on the way to taking second place in his division. He followed that up with an 8-0 shutout win over Dylan Kirkpatrick of Erie in his final match of the month on Dec. 14.
SAM HULL has made Humboldt High School basketball must-see viewing this season.
The 6-5 senior — who also secured first-team all state honors from several outlets as a wide receiver in football — leads the undefeated Cub basketball team in scoring at 14 points per game.
He’s also served up several highlight reel dunks for the 6-0 Humboldt squad.
GIRLS
Zoie Hesse has doubled up on her workload over the winter, competing in both basketball and wrestling for Iola High.
Her 17 points against Central Heights provided IHS with its sole win so far this season.
On the mat, the freshman opened her wrestling career with a dominating pair of victories to win her weight division at the Anderson County Invitational Dec. 9.
MCKENNA Jones began her basketball season with a bang, scoring 10 points in the first quarter of Humboldt’s opener against St. Paul.
The lanky junior hasn’t looked back, averaging nearly 13 points a game, including several clutch 3-pointers, as the Lady Cubs have zipped out to a 5-1 start.
PIPER Barney has been a vital contributor for Marmaton Valley High’s Wildcats, averaging nearly 9 points a game for the Wildcats, who have opened the season with a 4-1 mark.
VOTING will remain open through Sunday, Jan. 14, either by clicking this link, by sending an email to [email protected], or by calling the Register at (620) 365-2111.
