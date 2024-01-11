 | Thu, Jan 11, 2024
War on 54 tournament action returns

Allen County's three high schools — Iola, Humboldt and Marmaton Valley — will be joined with Yates Center, Crest, Cherryvale and St. Paul for the second annual War on 54 midseason basketball tournament next week.

Iola High's Landon Weide

Local high school basketball fans will be treated to 24 games over three nights next week as Iola hosts the second annual War on 54 midseason tournament.

All three of Allen County’s schools — IHS, Humboldt and Marmaton Valley — will be a part of the festivities, as will nearby Crest, Yates Center, Anderson County, Cherryvale and St. Paul.

On the boys side, Iola’s Mustangs (5-3) will take on winless St. Paul in opening round action at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the IHS gymnasium, and then will take on either Cherryvale (1-5) or Marmaton Valley (2-4) in semifinal play Thursday evening.

