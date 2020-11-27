Menu Search Log in

Washington in first place after knocking off Cowboys

The Washington Redskins are alone in first place in the NFC, even with a 4-7 record, after defeating the Dallas Cowboys 41-16. Alex Smith, whose career was in jeopardy following a broken leg, continued his remarkable comeback with another win.

November 27, 2020 - 11:13 AM

Tailgate Tom took the miniature field outside Cowboys Stadium in Arlington, Thursday. The Barth Syndrome Foundation displays the live turkey on Thanksgiving to raise awareness among physicians, scientists and the general public. Photo by Tom Fox / The Dallas Morning News / TNS

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Alex Smith has Washington at least temporarily in first place in the NFC East after winning on Thanksgiving for the first time, two years after a planned holiday showing was wrecked by the quarterback’s career-threatening leg injury.

Smith and his teammates aren’t going to concern themselves with how bad their division might be.

Antonio Gibson ran for three touchdowns, Smith threw a scoring pass and Washington pulled away in the fourth quarter of a 41-16 Thanksgiving victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday.

