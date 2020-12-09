Menu Search Log in

Welcome back, parents

A limited number of parents will be allowed to watch high school sports in Kansas this winter. The state's governing body reversed its earlier decision to ban all spectators until late July because of COVID.

By

Sports

December 9, 2020 - 10:24 AM

A surreal atmosphere filled the Iola High gymnasium without spectators Friday as the Mustangs took on Anderson County. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Jason Bates watched as a nightmare scenario come to fruition Saturday.

Iola High’s wrestling coach was in Caney along with a small group of Mustang wrestlers for the Kan-Okla Classic.

Typically one of the largest wrestling competitions of the year, participation in this year’s tournaments was limited because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Related
December 2, 2020
November 25, 2020
November 19, 2020
March 6, 2020
Trending