 | Wed, Aug 11, 2021
Westbrook embraces return to hometown as a Laker

Russell Westbrook became an NBA superstar in his 14 years in the league. Now, he's being counted on boost his hometown Los Angeles Lakers, a task he's eager to tackle.

August 11, 2021 - 8:54 AM

The Los Angeles Lakers' Russell Westbrook speaks after being introduced to the media during a news conference at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Photo by Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times / TNS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Russell Westbrook was a Lakers fan from childhood, and he skipped school to attend their championship parades. After he became close friends with Kobe Bryant, they spoke about the responsibility and honor of playing for this decorated franchise.

Yet even after Westbrook became an NBA superstar with the autonomy now available to basketball’s best players, he figured the timing would never be right to suit up for his beloved hometown team — let alone alongside two fellow superstars with a real chance to win his first championship.

“Some of these dreams don’t come true for people like myself,” Westbrook said.

