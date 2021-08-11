Westbrook embraces return to hometown as a Laker

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Russell Westbrook was a Lakers fan from childhood, and he skipped school to attend their championship parades. After he became close friends with Kobe Bryant, they spoke about the responsibility and honor of playing for this decorated franchise.

Yet even after Westbrook became an NBA superstar with the autonomy now available to basketball’s best players, he figured the timing would never be right to suit up for his beloved hometown team — let alone alongside two fellow superstars with a real chance to win his first championship.

“Some of these dreams don’t come true for people like myself,” Westbrook said.