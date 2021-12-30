 | Fri, Dec 31, 2021
Morant’s 41 leads Grizz over Lakers

The Memphis Grizzlies squeaked out a five-point win over the Los Angeles Lakers thanks in part to Ja Morant's 41 points. LeBron James scored 37 points for the Lakers on the eve of James' 37th birthday.

December 30, 2021 - 9:12 AM

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) goes to the basket against Los Angeles Lakers forward Stanley Johnson (14) and forward LeBron James (6) during the second half at FedExForum on December 29, 2021, in Memphis, Tennessee. (Justin Ford/Getty Images/TNS) Photo by TNS

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 41 points, Desmond Bane added 20 and the Memphis Grizzlies overcame a 14-point second-half deficit to beat the Los Angeles Lakers 104-99 on Wednesday night.

LeBron James led Los Angeles with 37 points — a day short of his 37th birthday — and 13 rebounds and a season-high eight 3-pointers. Russell Westbrook added a triple-double with 16 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists.

The Grizzlies improved to 22-14 with their third straight victory, while the Lakers fell to 17-19 with their sixth loss in seven games.

