Menu Search Log in

Whit Merrifield says he had an obligation to his KC Royals family despite pandemic

Kansas City Royals' All-Star Whit Merrifield is looking forward to the approaching 60-game MLB season.

By

Sports

July 6, 2020 - 9:51 AM

Whit Merrifield #15 of the Kansas City Royals scores in the sixth inning ahead of the tag of Pedro Severino #28 of the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Aug. 19, 2019 in Baltimore, Md. The Royals won, 5-4. Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images/TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For Kansas City Royals All-Star do-it-all defender and MLB hits leader Whit Merrifield, the decision to play this season came quickly and decisively. But it wasn’t without thoughtfulness or consideration of the seriousness of COVID-19.

At the end of a week that has seen notable major league players such as Washington Nationals infielder Ryan Zimmerman, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher David Price, Atlanta Braves pitcher Felix Hernandez and Colorado Rockies outfielder Ian Desmond opt out of playing this season and others including LA Angels star Mike Trout on the fence amid the coronavirus pandemic, Merrifield expressed hope that MLB’s protocols would allow the truncated 60-game season to take place.

Merrifield also described why it was so important for him to report to Kansas City with his teammates this week as the club began spring training 2.0 and to be there for them for as long as this season lasts.

Related
June 29, 2020
June 16, 2020
May 13, 2020
February 27, 2020
Trending