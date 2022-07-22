 | Fri, Jul 22, 2022
Why it’s time for the Kansas City Royals trade Whit Merrifield

The Kansas City Royals should part ways with two-time All-Star Whit Merrifield, Kansas City Star columnist Sam McDowell says.

July 22, 2022 - 3:21 PM

Whit Merrifield (15) of the Kansas City Royals celebrates with teammates after scoring the first run against the Texas Rangers during the third inning at Kauffman Stadium on June 28. Photo by (Kyle Rivas/Getty Images/TNS)

On Friday night at Kauffman Stadium, nine days removed from the most recent time he put on a baseball uniform, Whit Merrifield was set to walk into the same clubhouse he’s known for the past seven years. He was to settle in front of the same corner locker and sit on the same black rolling chair.

But while many of his surroundings will offer familiarity, much has changed — with the expectation of more change yet on the horizon.

Could this be Merrifield’s final homestand as a Kansas City Royal? Absolutely, it could. I’d even frame that as more likely than not. More necessary than not.

