Why it’s time for the Kansas City Royals trade Whit Merrifield

On Friday night at Kauffman Stadium, nine days removed from the most recent time he put on a baseball uniform, Whit Merrifield was set to walk into the same clubhouse he’s known for the past seven years. He was to settle in front of the same corner locker and sit on the same black rolling chair.

But while many of his surroundings will offer familiarity, much has changed — with the expectation of more change yet on the horizon.

Could this be Merrifield’s final homestand as a Kansas City Royal? Absolutely, it could. I’d even frame that as more likely than not. More necessary than not.