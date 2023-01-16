 | Tue, Jan 17, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Wild weekend unfolds in the NFL

Four out of the five NFL Wild Card games this weekend were decided by a touchdown or less. The Cowboys and Buccaneers kick off tonight from Tampa Bay in the final NFC Wild Card game of the weekend.

By

Sports

January 16, 2023 - 3:25 PM

Miami Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson (19) is being sacked by Buffalo Bills defensive end Boogie Basham (55) and defensive end AJ Epenesa (57) in the first half of the NFL wild-card football game at Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY, on Sunday, January 15, 2023.

The Buffalo Bills blew a 17-point advantage before recovering to win Sunday. That narrow escape came less than 24 hours after the Jacksonville Jaguars overcame a 27-point deficit and pulled off one of the most stunning comeback victories in playoff history.

No lead is safe and the drama abounds so far in the NFL playoffs.

A loaded Sunday schedule saw the Bills escape with a 34-31 win over the Miami Dolphins, the New York Giants upset the Minnesota Vikings 31-24 and the Cincinnati Bengals hang on to beat the Baltimore Ravens 24-17 as wild-card weekend continued.

Related
January 9, 2023
January 20, 2022
January 10, 2022
January 4, 2022
Most Popular