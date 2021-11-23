Wildcat boys fall short at home against Uniontown

MORAN — Marmaton Valley Junior High’s boys basketball team came into Monday trying to build momentum. While both teams played well, wins were just out of reach for the Wildcats against Uniontown Junior High School.

MVJH’s B team lost 25-13 while the A team was defeated 43-34.

In the B team game, Uniontown came out and showcased strong fundamentals and the ability to get open shots. MVJH came out playing strong defense but trailed 16-3 at the half. After the halftime break, MVJH went on a run but the shooting from Uniontown proved to be too much for the Wildcats to handle.