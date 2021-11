UNIONTOWN — Marmaton Valley’s Junior High basketball team set its sights on Uniontown on Tuesday night. The Wildcats split a pair of games.

The A team won 27-24. The Wildcats trailed 19-16 at the half. A stellar second half turned the game around and gave the victory to the Wildcats.

Tyler Lord had a fantastic game and scored 20 points for the Wildcats. Todd Stevenson scored four. Cooper Scharff scored two. Brevyn Campbell scored one.