MORAN — Marmaton Valley’s Junior High volleyball team hosted Pleasanton on the hardwood Thursday afternoon.

The Wildcats A team lost to the Blu-Jays while Marmaton Valley’s B team won in two sets and the C team Wildcats earned a win in only one set.

Marmaton Valley A was defeated by Pleasanton in three sets, 11-25, 25-21 and 12-15.