YATES CENTER — The Marmaton Valley Junior High football team came out on top in a high-scoring back and forth game at Yates Center Thursday, 62-46.

Marmaton Valley (4-1) sprung out to an early 14-0 lead and only missed out on scoring on three drives in the first half. Yates Center proved their physicality in the first half and rallied to make it an even game, forcing two turnovers on MV in the first half.

Marmaton Valley’s Kaden McVey runs the ball in the fourth quarter. PHOTO BY HALIE LUKEN

Marmaton Valley and Yates Center were knotted at halftime, 24-24.