Yates Center edges MVJH in 62-60 barnburner

MORAN — A football game between Yates Center Middle School and Marmaton Valley Junior High kept the fans on the edges of their seats Thursday evening, with Yates Center forcing a late turnover to seal a 62-60 victory.

“I’ve had games where we’ve lost like that, but I don’t think we’ve ever scored 60 in a loss,” Marmaton Valley head coach Dan Uhlrich said. “Usually, when you score 60, it’s an automatic W.”

Marmaton Valley had scored to take a four-point lead, 60-56, but a penalty nullified a two-point conversion. “Can’t argue with that,” Uhlrich said. “It was the correct call.”