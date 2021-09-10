 | Fri, Sep 10, 2021
Yates Center edges MVJH in 62-60 barnburner

Yates Center Middle School scored late, then secured a fumble in the waning seconds to edge Marmaton Valley Junior High, 62-60, Thursday.

Sports

September 10, 2021 - 2:14 PM

Yates Center Middle School's Jeremiah Jones (22) pulls down Marmaton Valley Junior High's Todd Stevenson (21) Thursday. Photo by Halie Luken

MORAN — A football game between Yates Center Middle School and Marmaton Valley Junior High kept the fans on the edges of their seats Thursday evening, with Yates Center forcing a late turnover to seal a 62-60 victory.

“I’ve had games where we’ve lost like that, but I don’t think we’ve ever scored 60 in a loss,” Marmaton Valley head coach Dan Uhlrich said. “Usually, when you score 60, it’s an automatic W.”

Marmaton Valley had scored to take a four-point lead, 60-56, but a penalty nullified a two-point conversion. “Can’t argue with that,” Uhlrich said. “It was the correct call.”

