MORAN — Marmaton Valley High’s improved play of late continued Friday as the Wildcats took an early lead in their Class 1A-I Substate playoff opener.

But some hot shooting from visiting Flinthills, coupled with an assortment of untimely turnovers down the stretch, spelled doom for the Wildcats.

Flinthills took control with a late 12-2 run, taking the lead for good with Tiler Slaughter-Scott’s long jumper with 1:20 remaining to defeat the Wildcats, 71-67.