 | Wed, Oct 14, 2026
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Wildcats swept in season finale

The Marmaton Valley Wildcats have just a few more practices to make progress before kicking off the regional tournament Monday.

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Sports

October 14, 2026 - 4:11 PM

Savannah Sanchez, freshman outside hitter, goes up for a tip Tuesday against Southeast. Photo by Jemma Womelsdorf

MORAN — Marmaton Valley High’s volleyball team came up short in its home finales Tuesday.

The Wildcats, hosting Three Rivers League rivals Southeast and Crest, dropped both matches.

Southeast’s Lancers defeated the Wildcats, 25-10 and 25-20, while Crest’s Lancers came away with a 25-14 and 25-18 sweep.

Reagan Marshall led the Wildcats with seven service points, followed by Danica Aiello with six. Sheridan Byrd was next with four points, Adisyn Pritchard recorded three, Andie Carr two and Savannah Sanchez one.

Marmaton Valley (8-20) will travel to…

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