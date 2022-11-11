Wilson leads No. 5 Kansas past NDS

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Jalen Wilson had 21 points and nine rebounds, Gradey Dick added 12 points, and No. 5 Kansas tuned up for the Champions Classic next week by routing perennial Summit League contender North Dakota State 82-59. MJ Rice added eight points in his college debut for the Jayhawks, who ramped up the defensive pressure in building a 48-19 lead by halftime and coasting through the final 20 minutes. Up next for Kansas is a showdown with No. 7 Duke on Tuesday night in Indianapolis. Grant Nelson had 11 points and Boden Skunberg 10 to lead the Bison.

Kansas did exactly what was expected of the nation’s No. 5 team when the defending national champions played Omaha and North Dakota State to open the season: win in routs.

The stakes are about to get a whole lot higher with Duke awaiting in the Champions Classic.