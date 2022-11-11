 | Fri, Nov 11, 2022
Wilson leads No. 5 Kansas past NDS

“We’re just trying to get better,” said Jayhawks assistant Norm Roberts, who handled his second game in place of suspended coach Bill Self. “It’s not about who we’re playing. We’re talking about how we can improve as a basketball team."

November 11, 2022 - 11:16 AM

KU’s Jalen Wilson drives between Pitt State’s Deshawn English and Jeramy Shaw during the first half of Thursday night’s exhibition game at Allen Fieldhouse.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Jalen Wilson had 21 points and nine rebounds, Gradey Dick added 12 points, and No. 5 Kansas tuned up for the Champions Classic next week by routing perennial Summit League contender North Dakota State 82-59. MJ Rice added eight points in his college debut for the Jayhawks, who ramped up the defensive pressure in building a 48-19 lead by halftime and coasting through the final 20 minutes. Up next for Kansas is a showdown with No. 7 Duke on Tuesday night in Indianapolis. Grant Nelson had 11 points and Boden Skunberg 10 to lead the Bison.

Kansas did exactly what was expected of the nation’s No. 5 team when the defending national champions played Omaha and North Dakota State to open the season: win in routs.

The stakes are about to get a whole lot higher with Duke awaiting in the Champions Classic.

