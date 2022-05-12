Wind can’t keep golfers down

CHANUTE — Iola High’s golfers battled high winds and tough greens Monday at Chanute’s Stone Creek Golf Course.

Sophomore Titus Jones found a way to overcome the elements shooting a round of 92, good for fourth place overall, his best ever finish.

“Titus played extremely well,” Mustang coach Jeremy Sellman said. “He has been working on his swing and we have tried some new things that seem to be working well for him. His ball striking has improved and he has been getting better on the greens every week.”