 | Thu, May 12, 2022
Wind can’t keep golfers down

“Having three kids place in the top 10 playing in a Southeast Kansas meet was impressive,” Sellman said. “It shows the potential this group has. I am really looking forward to seeing them continue growing on this journey."

May 12, 2022 - 2:49 PM

Iola High golfers taking fourth as a team at a tournament in Chanute Monday are, from left, Xander Sellman, Chris Holloway, Titus Jones and Ethan Harris. Photo by Jeremy Sellman / IHS

CHANUTE — Iola High’s golfers battled high winds and tough greens Monday at Chanute’s Stone Creek Golf Course.

Sophomore Titus Jones found a way to overcome the elements shooting a round of 92, good for fourth place overall, his best ever finish.

“Titus played extremely well,” Mustang coach Jeremy Sellman said. “He has been working on his swing and we have tried some new things that seem to be working well for him. His ball striking has improved and he has been getting better on the greens every week.”

