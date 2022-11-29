 | Tue, Nov 29, 2022
Menu Search Log in

World Cup viewers guide: Is Messi in trouble?

Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski have never before played each other at the international level, but have gone head-to-head three times at the club level in the Champions League.

By

Sports

November 29, 2022 - 2:06 PM

Argentina's Lionel Messi (10) and Mexico's Uriel Antuna (21) compete for the ball during a World Cup Group match at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha, Qatar, on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

DOHA, Qatar (AP) —  Two of the best players on the planet go head-to-head when Lionel Messi of Argentina and Robert Lewandowski of Poland meet with World Cup implications in what is likely Messi’s final attempt to win the tournament.

That match is part of an intense Wednesday at the World Cup: Mexico could be eliminated from the group stage for the first time since 1978 and Saudi Arabi has a chance to advance after its opening-game upset over Argentina.

But the spectacle will be at Stadium 974 in Doha, where Messi and Lewandowski square off.

Related
November 22, 2022
August 8, 2022
August 10, 2021
August 6, 2021
Most Popular