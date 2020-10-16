Menu Search Log in

XC: Mustangs take league title; Adams golden

Adams took home the individual Pioneer League title in 16 minutes, 39 seconds — 37 seconds clear of Jarvis and all other comers. But Iola’s fun run didn’t end there. The Mustangs placed four of the top eight runners to secure the team title as well. Iola wound up with 36 points, well ahead of Burlington’s 61 and Anderson County’s 69.

October 16, 2020 - 2:33 PM

Iola High’s Jack Adams cruised to the Pioneer League cross country title Thursday, winning the race by more than 30 seconds over his nearest competitor. REGISTER/RICHARD LUKEN

LA CYGNE — Jack Adams knew that in order to win a league title in cross country, he was going to have to conquer a long-time rival to do so.

Burlington High’s Seth Jarvis edged Adams for the crown at the 2019 Pioneer League meet by about 5 seconds.

And despite facing each other multiple times during their high school careers, they hadn’t yet met on the course in 2020.

