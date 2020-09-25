MVJH football team struggles

PLEASANTON — Marmaton Valley Junior High head coach Dan Uhlrich is eager to see his Wildcats go through a full week of focused practicing.

There will be plenty to work on, he acknowledged, after the Wildcats fell, 70-22, to host Pleasanton Thursday.

“The Wildcats had a hard time of stopping Pleasanton’s offense,” Uhlrich said, noting Pleasanton scored 52 of its 70 points through the air.