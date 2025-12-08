Yates Center Wildcat girls fall short in opener

YATES CENTER — Yates Center High’s girls stayed within arm’s length of visiting Madison to tip off the 2025-26 season Friday.

Despite a cool start from the field, the Wildcats hung around for much of the firs three-quarters.

A field goal from junior Cayten Cummings had the Wildcats within five late in the third period.

But Yates Center’s offense stalled down the stretch, allowing Madison to pull away with a 51-34 victory.

The loss spoiled a sterling performance from the Wildcats’ Cummings, who scored 24 of her team’s 34 points.

Cummings kept Yates Center close through the first quarter, scoring all six of her team’s points, but Madison led 12-6 after one.

Kinley Morrison hit a pair of jumpers in the second quarter before Cummings drilled a trey just before the halftime buzzer to make it 21-15.

Cummings scored 10 of Yates Center’s 12 third-quarter points, including converting a 3-point play midway through the period, keeping the Wildcats within 27-23. Her field goal a minute later brought Yates Center within 30-25.

But Madison clamped down on defense from there, putting together a 13-7 run to slam the door.

Morrison scored four, while Khloey Deeeder-Kirkpatrick and Jayda Rice each scored two.

Yates Center hosts its preseason tournament, the Wildcat Winter Classic, beginning Tuesday vs. Bluestem.