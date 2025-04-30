Yates Center Wildcats no match for Southeast Lancers

The Yates Center Wildcats hope to bounce back from a pair of blowout losses to Southeast Cherokee after falling in a 19-3, 24-3 sweep Tuesday.

A nine-run first inning put the Wildcats away early as the Southeast Lancers walked away with the 19-3 victory in the opener. Sophomore first baseman Cayten Cummings and junior third baseman Mylin Tidd accounted for Yates Center’s only RBIs of the opener. Senior Avery Eakin took the loss despite tallying eight strikeouts while walking six batters and allowing three earned runs.

Yates Center was a bit livelier offensively in the finale. A Cummings homer put three runs on the scoreboard, then a follow-up RBI grounder by junior outfielder Madison Hall put the Wildcats up 4-2.

Trouble was, Southeast scored 22 unanswered runs to seal the win before the sixth inning.

Cummings had a team-leading three RBIs, followed by Hall’s one, and tallied five strikeouts over five innings while walking four and allowing five earned runs.

The Wildcats return to the diamond for a Thursday TRL doubleheader at St. Paul, then step away for a doubleheader hosting Marais des Cygnes Valley Monday. First pitches for both doubleheaders are 4:30 and 6:30 p.m.

