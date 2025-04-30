Wildcats weary after Southeast sweep

The Yates Center Wildcats continue looking for a momentum-building moment ahead of the postseason after falling to Three Rivers League foe Southeast Cherokee Tuesday.

As part of rescheduled game following a rainout earlier this season, the admittedly weary Wildcats faced a tough team in the Southeast Lancers, who recently defeated perennial powerhouse Crest.

Yates Center tied the game 1-1 in the opening frame after sophomore pitcher Evan McVey stole home, then reached home again in the second inning after senior second baseman Kevin Brown scored on a throwing error while attempting to steal third. Yates Center added another run on a Kaiden Rutherford RBI double, but it was not enough to keep pace with the Lancers, who added a run nearly every inning to inch away with the victory.

Rutherford had the Wildcats’ only RBI of the opener while also leading Yates Center in hits in 2 of 4 at-bats. Brown and sophomore third baseman Adrian Mullens hit in 1 of 2 at-bats. On the mound, McVey took the loss with four strikeouts over 1 2/3 innings with three walks. Rutherford picked up a pair of strikeouts while coming on in relief.

In the finale, the Lancers rolled past Yates Center 22-1, aided by a 10-run fifth inning.

Rutherford registered Yates Center’s only RBI in the first inning, but the Wildcats failed to manufacture runs despite moderate success in the batter’s box.

Sophomore first baseman Braxtyn Rutherford and junior shortstop Kage Beck hit in 1 of 2 at-bats. Kaiden Rutherford and McVey went 1 of 3.

The Wildcats return to the diamond for a Thursday TRL doubleheader at Marmaton Valley, then step away for a doubleheader hosting Marais des Cygnes Valley Monday.

First pitches for both doubleheaders are 4:30 and 6:45 p.m.