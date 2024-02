ERIE — Iola High’s youngest wrestlers picked up some valuable experience — and plenty of medals — at a junior varsity meet in Erie Saturday.

Three Mustang grapplers, Trapper Boren at 106 pounds, Tripp Mathes at 126 and Alston Nelson at 285, won their respective weight divisions at Erie’s JV Invitational.

Boren pinned both of his opponents, Colton Beeghley of Seaman and Parker Turner of Washburn Rural.