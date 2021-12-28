Corn marketing workshop ahead

“Winning The Game” Corn Marketing Workshop is a powerful and important program that is specifically designed to help farmers develop their marketing strategies.

The workshop will focus on cost of production for price target strategies, seasonal price trends, and using marketing tools like forward and basis contracts, market hedging, and call/put options.

This will be a hands-on and direct workshop that is designed to help farmers get the best prices for their commodities. While this workshop will focus on next year’s corn crop, the lessons learned will be applicable to every crop in any year.