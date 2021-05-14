 | Fri, May 14, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Deaths rise as Palestinians flee Israeli fire

Thousands of Palestinians grabbed children and belongings and fled their homes Friday as Israel barraged the northern Gaza Strip with tank fire and airstrikes, killing a family of six in their house and heavily damaging other neighborhoods in what it said was an operation to clear militant tunnels.

By

Uncategorized

May 14, 2021 - 3:43 PM

Israeli troops are pictured from their position in southern Israel along the border with the Gaza Strip on May 14, 2021. Israel pounded Gaza and deployed extra troops to the border as Palestinians fired barrages of rockets back, with the death toll in the enclave on the fourth day of conflict climbing to over 100. (Menahem Kahana/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Thousands of Palestinians grabbed children and belongings and fled their homes Friday as Israel barraged the northern Gaza Strip with tank fire and airstrikes, killing a family of six in their house and heavily damaging other neighborhoods in what it said was an operation to clear militant tunnels.

As international efforts at a cease-fire stepped up, Israel appeared to be looking to inflict intensified damage on the Islamic militant group Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip and has fired hundreds of rockets into Israel. 

The Gaza violence increasingly spilled over into turmoil elsewhere. 

Related
May 13, 2021
May 12, 2021
May 16, 2018
May 14, 2018
Most Popular