Doug Shay

Harry (Doug) Shay died on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at the Kansas City Hospice House peacefully and surrounded by loved ones at the age of 69. He was born in Topeka on Aug. 6, 1952.

He was preceded in death by his father, Harry Clytas Shay and his mother, Doris Arlene Shay. He is survived by his four daughters Chelsea Shay, Kasey Roach, Kelli Shay and Libby Shay; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held for Doug at 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, at The Restoration Fellowship Church in Humboldt.