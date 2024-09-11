Marmaton Valley, Yates Center square off on volleyball court (again)

YATES CENTER — Yates Center High toppled Marmaton Valley on the volleyball court for the second battle of the Wildcats in three days Tuesday,

The two teams faced off on Saturday — a straight-set Yates Center victory — at a tournament in Uniontown.

On Tuesday, the same two teams were in Yates Center for a triangular along with Eureka.

The second verse went much the same direction as did their first showdown, with Yates Center emerging with a 25-17 and 25-8 straight-sets win. Marmaton Valley High’s Adisyn Pritchard receives the ball in a junior varsity match Tuesday. Photo by Halie Luken / MVHS

Yates Center also won a three-set thriller over Eureka. After dropping the first set, 27-25, Yates Center rebounded to win the second, 25-19. The teams went back and forth in the decisive third set before Yates Center emerged with a 26-24 squeaker.

Meanwhile, Marmaton Valley also came up short against Eureka, falling 25-12 and 25-16.

In junior varsity action, Marmaton Valley fell, 25-12, 22-25 and 15-7 to Yates Center in three sets, and 25-12 and 25-16 to Eureka in straight sets.

Tuesday’s action capped a frenetic stretch for Yates Center, which also hosted Lebo and Marais des Cygnes Valley in a triangular Monday. Yates Center dropped both of those matches, falling 25-8 and 25-9 to Lebo and 25-16 and 25-13 to MdCV.

Yates Center (6-4) resumes action next Tuesday at Hartford.

Marmaton Valley (0-6) travels to St. Paul Thursday.