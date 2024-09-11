 | Wed, Sep 11, 2024
Marmaton Valley, Yates Center square off on volleyball court (again)

Yates Center won both of its matches Tuesday, against Marmaton Valley and Eureka, at its home volleyball triangular. The match marked the second time Yates Center and Marmaton Valley had played each other within a three-day stretch.

September 11, 2024 - 2:00 PM

Marmaton Valley High's Piper Barney sets the ball in a match Tuesday. Photo by Halie Luken / MVHS

YATES CENTER — Yates Center High toppled Marmaton Valley on the volleyball court for the second battle of the Wildcats in three days Tuesday, 

The two teams faced off on Saturday — a straight-set Yates Center victory — at a tournament in Uniontown.

On Tuesday, the same two teams were in Yates Center for a triangular along with Eureka.

The second verse went much the same direction as did their first showdown, with Yates Center emerging with a 25-17 and 25-8 straight-sets win.

Marmaton Valley High’s Adisyn Pritchard receives the ball in a junior varsity match Tuesday.Photo by Halie Luken / MVHS

Yates Center also won a three-set thriller over Eureka. After dropping the first set, 27-25, Yates Center rebounded to win the second, 25-19. The teams went back and forth in the decisive third set before Yates Center emerged with a 26-24 squeaker.

Meanwhile, Marmaton Valley also came up short against Eureka, falling 25-12 and 25-16.

In junior varsity action, Marmaton Valley fell, 25-12, 22-25 and 15-7 to Yates Center in three sets, and 25-12 and 25-16 to Eureka in straight sets.

Tuesday’s action capped a frenetic stretch for Yates Center, which also hosted Lebo and Marais des Cygnes Valley in a triangular Monday. Yates Center dropped both of those matches, falling 25-8 and 25-9 to Lebo and 25-16 and 25-13 to MdCV.

Yates Center (6-4) resumes action next Tuesday at Hartford.

Marmaton Valley (0-6) travels to St. Paul Thursday.

