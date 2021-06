As Iola’s Cooper Riley strode to the plate with the bases loaded Tuesday evening, AA Indians head coach John Taylor had a thought.

“He had hit the ball really well in our first game,” Taylor said. “When the bases got loaded, I said, if we want anybody up to bat, it’s Cooper.”

Sure enough, Riley blasted the first pitch he saw over the left field fence for a grand slam, the key blast in the Iola Indians’ 13-3 victory over visiting Ottawa.